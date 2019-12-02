6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon







Join 6abc in our fight against hunger. Call 215-581-5772 from 4pm-6:30pm on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd from 4pm - 6:30pm. to make a donation to benefit Philabundance and other regional food banks. Dial in! Hunger hits all generations. Every dollar counts. Connect. Share. Give.

Giving Tuesday, December 3rd

from 6am-6:30pm



Text: DONATE2FEED TO 44321

DONATE ONLINE HERE



From 4pm-6:30pm

Call: 215-581-5772

• Philabundance has a simple belief: no one should go hungry while healthy food goes to waste.

• Philabundance's mission is to drive hunger from our communities today as we work to end hunger for good.

• Philabundance serves over 135,000 people every week.

• Monetary donations allow Philabundance to stretch your dollar further and purchase items community partners need like produce, meat, and dairy.

• Hunger hits every zip code in the country, including YOURS.

• Every aspect of food bank operations is seeing significant cost spikes, from purchasing food to transporting food.

• Philabundance serves five counties in PA: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, and four counties in NJ: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.

• Philabundance provides over 52 million pounds of food and 400,000 ready-to-eat meals to 600 community partners each year.

• While 1 in 8 people in the U.S. is food insecure, in Philadelphia, it's 1 in 6 people.

• 197,070 children are food insecure in Philadelphia.

• Across our area, Black and Hispanic people experienced food insecurity 3 to 5 times more than White people.

• Approximately 554,890 people in Philabundance's service area go to bed at night not knowing where their next meal will come from, or if they'll have one at all.