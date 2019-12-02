24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

Thursday, November 21, 2024 9:10PM


          
Proudly supported by these corporate partners:



Join 6abc in our fight against hunger. Call 215-581-5772 from 4pm-6:30pm on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd from 4pm - 6:30pm. to make a donation to benefit Philabundance and other regional food banks. Dial in! Hunger hits all generations. Every dollar counts. Connect. Share. Give.

Giving Tuesday, December 3rd
from 6am-6:30pm

Text: DONATE2FEED TO 44321
DONATE ONLINE HERE

From 4pm-6:30pm
Call: 215-581-5772

Philabundance has a simple belief: no one should go hungry while healthy food goes to waste.

Philabundance's mission is to drive hunger from our communities today as we work to end hunger for good.

Philabundance serves over 135,000 people every week.

Monetary donations allow Philabundance to stretch your dollar further and purchase items community partners need like produce, meat, and dairy.

Hunger hits every zip code in the country, including YOURS.

Every aspect of food bank operations is seeing significant cost spikes, from purchasing food to transporting food.

Philabundance serves five counties in PA: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, and four counties in NJ: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.

Philabundance provides over 52 million pounds of food and 400,000 ready-to-eat meals to 600 community partners each year.

While 1 in 8 people in the U.S. is food insecure, in Philadelphia, it's 1 in 6 people.

197,070 children are food insecure in Philadelphia.

Across our area, Black and Hispanic people experienced food insecurity 3 to 5 times more than White people.

Approximately 554,890 people in Philabundance's service area go to bed at night not knowing where their next meal will come from, or if they'll have one at all.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW