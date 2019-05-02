gas leak

76ers Fieldhouse evacuated following gas leak in Wilmington

The Action Cam on the scene of a gas leak in Wilmington, May 2, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A gas leak near the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington is caused road closures in the area Thursday morning.

Officials from Delmarva Power said it happened around 9:40 a.m. when a contractor working in the 400 block of Garasches Lane struck a gas line.

Occupants of the fieldhouse were evacuated.

Route 13 was closed northbound as crews worked to make repairs. The road has since reopened.

Crews are investigating the cause of the leak, as representatives said no Delmarva Power crews were scheduled for work today.

Delmarva power said no customers were impacted by the incident.
