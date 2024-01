Odor of gas prompts multiple 911 calls in Delaware County; no leak found

DELAWARE COUNTY (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Delaware County responded to several calls on Wednesday reporting concerns over the smell of gas.

Crews were out in Essington monitoring the air in an effort to find the source of any potential leak.

In an abundance of caution, they did evacuate the Tinicum Post Office.

No one has been reported sick and emergency management officials say none of the readings showed levels that cause any alarm.