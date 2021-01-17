Philadelphia 76ers

Sunday night's Philadelphia 76ers-Oklahoma City Thunder game postponed

PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday night's Philadelphia 76ers-Oklahoma City Thunder game has been postponed, the NBA announced.

Due to ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the required eight players available to proceed.

The contact tracing is connected to Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and 6abc's Jeff Skversky.



The Sixers had four players -- Mike Scott, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Vincent Poirier -- stay home for this weekend's road trip, which means at least six players are in contact tracing protocols.

They are next scheduled to host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
