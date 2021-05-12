8 people injured after car hits outdoor dining area in Northern Liberties

Multiple injuries reported after crash near outdoor dining area in Northern Liberties https://t.co/tsLKhGOROs pic.twitter.com/H0FnQS9UOA — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) May 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after a car struck an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.First responders tell Action News a total of eight people were taken to the hospital after the crash.The victims are being treated at Temple University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. All are in stable condition.The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.Video from Chopper 6 showed a silver vehicle with heavy front-end damage and debris scattered on the roadway at 4th and Reno streets at Cafe La Maude.There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.