Fan-favorite McRib returns to McDonald's on Wednesday

A holiday favorite is back this week!The McRib sandwich returns to McDonald's on Wednesday.The fan-favorite will be available for a limited time at all 14,000 locations across the U.S.Before the sandwich arrives, the fast food chain is giving away 10,000 free McRibs for fans who shave.To enter to win, post a picture of your baby-smooth face on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #shave4mcribsweepstakes and tag Mcdonald's in the post.Don't worry if you don't have a beard though! McDonald's encouraged people on Twitter to "post your clean face selfie" regardless of your facial hair.The winners will receive a code for a free sandwich through McDelivery or Uber eats.