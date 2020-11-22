19-year-old man fatally shot after argument at Germantown A-Plus

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 19 year old in the Germantown section of the city.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday outside the A-Plus Mini Mart near West Queen Lane and Green Street.

Police say the 19 year old and another man started arguing inside the store.

According to police the two walked outside and the shooter immediately opened fire striking the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
