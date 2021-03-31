Philly native who appeared on Shark Tank killed in motorized surfboard accident

By

(Facebook)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An entrepreneur and father of three with ties to Philadelphia was killed in a surfboard accident over the weekend near Miami Beach, Florida.

Aaron Hirschhorn, 42, was a venture capitalist and angel investor who launched the dog sitting business DogVacay, according to the Miami Herald. He launched the business with his wife, Karine Nissim. The company was later acquired by Rover.

Hirschhorn had ties to the Philadelphia area. He graduated from Swarthmore College with a BA in neuroscience in 1999, according to his LinkedIn account. The family most recently lived in Miami.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told ABC affiliate WPLG that Hirschhorn's motorized surfboard collided with a boat on Sunday in Biscayne Bay near the Meloy Channel. He died at the scene.

"My beloved husband of ten years died yesterday in an accident. We are broken and will never be the same," his wife wrote on Facebook Monday.

"Husband. Father. Son. My only brother. I love you," added Hirschhorn's brother, Dan, a senior politics editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In 2019, Hirschhorn appeared on ABC's Shark Tank to pitch his pet health startup company, Gallant. He walked away with a $500,000 investment from two Shark Tank investors.

Hirschhorn is survived by his wife and their three young children: a daughter in kindergarten, a son in first grade and a son in second grade, the Miami Herald reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafloridafamilyu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of Pa. mother explains moments before deadly road rage shooting
2 teens shot near Philly recreation center
Boy jumps into action after sister starts choking
Video from SEPTA bus may hold key clue in Philadelphia mall killing
Quakertown neighborhood upset over feral cat problem
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Show More
City Council holds virtual hearings to address gun violence surge
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
As cases rise, Philly residents 65+ urged to get vaccine right away
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Still unclear when PA will move out of Phase 1A of vaccine roll-out
More TOP STORIES News