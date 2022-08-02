Young 'Home Economics' star Jordyn Curet making life better for other kids

The ABC comedy follows three siblings on all points of the financial spectrum.

As families go back-to-school shopping, a young star on the ABC comedy "Home Economics" is spreading extra joy to make sure underprivileged kids are prepared for class.

Next month, the hit ABC comedy "Home Economics" returns for a third season.

As the show celebrates its success, one of the young stars of the show is using her voice and platform to make life better for other kids.

Thirteen-year-old Jordyn Curet has been running the nonprofit Jordyn's Joy since she was 4, and she would have toy drives at her birthday parties.

As families go back-to-school shopping, Jordyn is now spreading extra joy to make sure underprivileged kids are prepared for class. She also wants them to have some little things that make them smile and some extra life essentials.

"We do book drives and toy drives," Curet explains. "We also help out people who we see on the streets. We have these 'Blessing Bags' that we give out to people that we see are in need. They have socks in them, they have a toothbrush and food for a good week."

Jordyn plays a child of the couple working to make ends meet.

She says she was thrilled to find out she'd be back as Shamiah for a third season.

"I was literally stunned when we got season three," Curet says. "When we got the green light, I was so excited to be working with my cast again. I just can't wait to continue filming."

