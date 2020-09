President Donald Trump to be in Philadelphia for ABC News town hall at National Constitutional Center

With President Trump’s visit for tonight’s Town Hall on ⁦@6abc⁩, we’ll see rolling closures on I-676 and I-95 and some restrictions around the Constitution Center. This will also impact mass transit. pic.twitter.com/w2R1MAvnUq — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Philadelphia for a town hall event hosted by ABC News on Tuesday evening.Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, titled "The President and the People." According to the network, the forum will provide uncommitted voters the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.It will air at 9 p.m. on 6abc.There will be detours on the roads and mass transit due to the town hall event.The rolling closures will begin during the afternoon rush along I-95 and I-676 between Philadelphia International Airport and the National Constitution Center.There will also be closures around the National Constitution Center, which is located at 525 Arch Street in Old City.SEPTA says trains on the Market-Frankford Line will bypass the 5th Street Station from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.Passengers will be able to board at 2nd & 8th Street stations.SEPTA bus routes will also be affected. Starting at noon Tuesday, buses 17, 33, 38, 44, 47 and 61 will experience detours.The president will be coming after a visit to Arizona, where he reacted to a federal court ruling that Governor Tom Wolf's pandemic restrictions were unconstitutional. "We had a victory just now in Pennsylvania. I don't know if you heard about it," said Trump. "They were ordered to open it up- a federal judge- open it up and let the people get back to work."U.S. District Judge William Stickman, appointed by President Trump, sided with plaintiffs calling Governor Wolf's orders in March initiated by the pandemic unconstitutional. Specifically referring to the restriction of large gatherings, the shuttering of non-life sustaining businesses and a stay at home order.The suit was filed during the state's red phase when most businesses were closed, and Wolf has since eased many of those restrictions.An attorney who represents the plaintiffs said that current restrictions, like limits to gathering size, can't be enforced.The governor's office said it will appeal.