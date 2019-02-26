As black history month comes to a close in a couple of days, Abington-Jefferson Health celebrated the life and legacy of a true American.
On Tuesday, a special program honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Old York Road.
Among the invited guests, were students from Roslyn Elementary School, who led the room in song.
There was also a prayer service led by local pastors, as well as meaningful messages from guest speakers and an awards presentation.
Abington-Jefferson Health celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Top Stories