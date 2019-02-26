Abington-Jefferson Health celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

EMBED </>More Videos

Abington-Jefferson Health celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2019.

As black history month comes to a close in a couple of days, Abington-Jefferson Health celebrated the life and legacy of a true American.

On Tuesday, a special program honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Old York Road.

Among the invited guests, were students from Roslyn Elementary School, who led the room in song.

There was also a prayer service led by local pastors, as well as meaningful messages from guest speakers and an awards presentation.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Family members say cult influence may have played into Morrisville murders
Guilty verdict in NJ trial of man accused in classmate's murder
Family alleges hazing in crash that injured 4 students in Del.
Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware
Owners of house with adult playground have YouTube show
Show More
Human remains found in Center City
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
House collapses in West Kensington
Cement mixer and FedEx truck collide in Delaware County
Police: Thief captured on video stealing from stroller in Fishtown
More News