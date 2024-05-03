Investigators also recovered 800 grams of meth, nearly 800 fentanyl pills, almost 300 grams of cocaine, 3 rifles, and 9 pistols.

Upper Macungie man faces several charges after improvised explosive devices found during police raid

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A raid in Lehigh County's Upper Macungie revealed chilling results.

Police say they confiscated items used to make improvised explosive devices, like flash powder and a half stick of dynamite.

Investigators say they also recovered 800 grams of meth, nearly 800 fentanyl pills, almost 300 grams of cocaine, three rifles, and nine pistols.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Ronald Erney, is in jail on a slew of charges, including possessing weapons of mass destruction.

At this point, police aren't saying if he planned to use the IEDs