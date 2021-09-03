Who fatally shot 8-year-old Fanta Bility? That's what her family, lawyer hope to find out

"They're very, very upset and want answers," said attorney Bruce Castor, who is now speaking on behalf of the family, noting that they're too overwhelmed to comment to the media.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on August 27 at Academy Park High School on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill, Pa.
A game between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when the gunfire erupted near the concession stand. Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots rang out.
One of the questions the family has is: Who shot 8-year-old Fanta Bility? The Delaware County District Attorney's Office is one step closer to an answer.
On Thursday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer released a statement saying that there's a "high probability" that the bullet that struck Fanta was fired from a police officer's gun.
Castor says the family got the news in a phone call from the DA's office before the information was released to the media.
"Just very, very distraught," he said of Fanta's parents.
Castor says the DA's investigation has gotten the cooperation of Sharon Hill Police, who have recovered the car but have not identified the suspect who started the shooting.
"There were upwards of 25 shots fired," said Castor. "We don't know if they were all fired by police, but it certainly appears to be the vast majority."
One of those shots was fired toward Sharon Hill Police officers who then returned fire. Fanta Bility was killed and her 13-year-old sister and another boy were injured.
"You've got to believe that it wasn't intentional," said one woman who didn't want to give her name but offered her condolences to the family. "It's just awful."
A ballistics test will determine if the fatal shot came from police. Even if it did, the suspect who started the shooting could be charged with Fanta's murder.
"The person who was involved in firing those shots and setting this off could face second-degree murder charges," said Castor.
Investigators are looking to the public for information on the suspect who fired towards police. The DA's office will make a decision on whether to file charges against police as the community continues to mourn a little life lost.
"I think it's really sad," said. "She was so young."