Driver hospitalized after striking disabled vehicle on I-495

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that injured one person on I-495 this morning in the Brandywine Hundred section of Delaware.The accident was reported at around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Edgemoor Road.Initial reports indicate the driver lost control and struck a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the highway.The driver was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be okay. No other injuries are reported.The highway was shut down for part of the morning after this crash, but all lanes have since reopened.