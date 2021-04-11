accident

Driver hospitalized after striking disabled vehicle on I-495

EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware State Police investigate crash on I-495

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that injured one person on I-495 this morning in the Brandywine Hundred section of Delaware.

The accident was reported at around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Edgemoor Road.

Initial reports indicate the driver lost control and struck a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be okay. No other injuries are reported.

The highway was shut down for part of the morning after this crash, but all lanes have since reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbrandywine hundredaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
New charges announced in crash that killed firefighter on I-76
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
1 dead, 13 others injured after van flips in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News