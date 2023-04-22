ACCT Philadelphia still needs help placing 70 dogs by Monday

ACCT Philly still needs to clear 70 dogs out of shelter by Monday

By clearing out, the nonprofit can isolate dogs who are sick or have been exposed to canine flu.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACCT Philly is still desperately trying to find homes for at least 70 dogs who need to leave the shelter by this Monday.

The nonprofit says it is grateful for the outpouring of support following its call for help last week.

However, the shelter still needs to clear out its kennels in Hunting Park.

Right now, they are isolating the sick dogs from intakes, but officials say they're running out of space.

The shelter will be completely closed for dog intake on Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25 to allow for the dogs to be moved and the building to be disinfected.

There are several ways the community can help, which include fostering dogs, adopting, or donating to the shelter.

To help, visit the ACCT Philly website.