Dog shot by Philadelphia officer after fatally attacking another animal, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer shot a dog in the city last week to stop an alleged animal attack, according to authorities.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on April 17 when the officer was called to the 2100 block of Eastburn Avenue for reports of a dog fight.

At the scene, police say the officer observed a large dog attacking a small dog on the sidewalk.

According to investigators, the large dog's owner attempted to intervene but was unable to separate the animals.

At that time, police say the officer exited her vehicle and used a Taser to try and stop the attack.

When the Taser was reportedly ineffective, authorities say the officer withdrew her firearm and discharged three rounds, which stopped the attack.

That's when the officer said the large dog turned toward her and she discharged her weapon again, striking the dog once in the rear leg.

Police say the dog's owner was then able to take control and transported the animal to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

The small dog was transported to the Animal Care and Control Team Philadelphia, but it did not survive, authorities say.

Investigators say the officer's body-worn camera caught the entire incident on video.

The officer involved in this case is 31 years old and an eight-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the 14th District.

She has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, as is necessary with all officer-involved shooting incidents, police say.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

