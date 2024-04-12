TD Bank unveils dog ATM in South Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

Friday, April 12, 2024
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TD Bank unveiled the first ever dog ATM at its South Philadelphia location for four-legged customers.

The Automated Treat Machine, which looks like a little ATM, is located at the South Broad and Jackson Street location.

A dog can step on the puppy paw mat and a motion detector alerts the machine to dispense a treat.

The bank is celebrating the new device with a special deposit of a $5,000 donation to Philly Paws and is also hosting an adoption event with the organization on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
