TD Bank unveils dog ATM in South Philadelphia

A dog can step on the puppy paw mat and a motion detector alerts the machine to dispense a treat.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TD Bank unveiled the first ever dog ATM at its South Philadelphia location for four-legged customers.

The Automated Treat Machine, which looks like a little ATM, is located at the South Broad and Jackson Street location.

TD Bank calls them delicious "withdrawals."

The bank is celebrating the new device with a special deposit of a $5,000 donation to Philly Paws and is also hosting an adoption event with the organization on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.