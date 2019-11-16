3 injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey

Atlantic County officials said the shots rang out during the third quarter of the game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School.
Officials said a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands. He was taken by emergency crews to an area hospital but was later transferred to CHOP in serious condition.
A man was also injured and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. It was not immediately clear if the man was shot.
- 'There are lot of kids running:' 2 teens injured in shooting at Philadelphia high school football game
"It was a real good game, sad end like this," said one man.
The game was suspended.
Authorities said a weapon was recovered, but they are still working to track down the shooter.