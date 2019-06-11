'ACT OF GOD': Family rescues baby wrapped in plastic bag after hearing cries in the woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga (WPVI) -- A family in Georgia says an "Act of God" led them to rescue a newborn baby that had been wrapped in a plastic bag and left abandoned in the woods.
According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Alan Ragatz and his teenage daughters found the little girl in the wooded area adjacent to their home in Forsyth County after hearing strange crying sounds.
"We're like, 'That doesn't sound like an animal,'" Kayla Ragatz told WSB-TV.
"I said, 'That's got to be impossible. It's a baby raccoon, deer or something,'" Alan said.
They discovered the newborn girl left in a pile of leaves and sticks and a bath mat. The child was miraculously alive with her umbilical cord still in place. The family quickly notified local authorities, and paramedics rushed the child to the hospital, where she was checked out and determined to be doing well.
