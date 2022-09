Celebrating 10 years of Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL 17

September 15, 2022 marks 10 years since Action News debuted its 10 p.m. newscast on PHL 17. We're looking back at some of the big stories.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has a long history of covering the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

Thursday marks 10 years since our newscast debuted on PHL 17, bringing you the big stories of the day at 10 p.m.

Here's a look back at when this exciting chapter first started and how proud we are today to be part of 10 years at 10.