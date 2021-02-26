Jessica Boyington visits Top 6 Chinatown restaurants - Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Chinatown, the culture, the fun, and most importantly, the food, is one of a kind. Here are some restaurants that made our Top 6 in the area.First, I took a seat at, the only restaurant in Chinatown with a Burmese cuisine inspired menu. It opened in 1993, and friends and owners Christine, Jenny, and Mee Mee still run it.They gave me a sample of some of their specialty salads, that you can't get anywhere else. Although they're known for their watercress salad, the night market garlic noodles were probably my favorite. I even enjoyed a little spice. They have different levels, but they went easy on me.Rangoon is currently takeout only, but trust me, you want this food however you can get it.Next stop was, an authentic Chinese restaurant owned for the last 13 years by Jack Chen. It has three chefs, a contemporary feel, and a huge menu. Jack says he's even had a customer coming here for a month every single day, and they still haven't tried it all.The matcha was perfect, the rock shrimp was crunchy and light, and the black truffle beef fried rice was out of this world. If they are not famous yet for their enormous spicy stir fry pot, one day they will be.All I needed after this trip to Chinatown, was someone to roll me home.Make sure you catch the final two restaurants that made the top 6 in Chinatown next Friday morning on 6abc!