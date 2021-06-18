Top 6: Ways to celebrate Father's Day in Philadelphia Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday is Father's Day, and if you didn't find something yet, don't worry! I did all the work searching for the top Father's Day activities in Philadelphia.
For the pops who need a quick breakfast bite stop at Cherry Street Pier for some French Toast Bites. But there is a catch, and it is definitely a great one. With any purchase at the stand, like a fresh brewed coffee, you will get that order of French Toast Bites and a side of bacon for FREE!
Get ready to sail away on the boat ride of your dreams! The Spirit of Philadelphia is holding a special Father's Day dinner cruise. Tickets include a three-hour boat ride with the most beautiful views, a DJ so you can show off some dance moves and a juicy chicken and short rib meal combo with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. Cocktails are sold separately, but with a drink purchase, you get to keep the glass as a souvenir!
Want Dad to feel like a king and eat like one too? Take him to Steak 48 in Center City. Whether you sit at the bar, in a private booth or in the dining area with views of the kitchen staff hard at work, the service is exceptional. Every bite of food is even better. As for steak, they let me try the Butcher's Cut and the 45-ounce Tomahawk, both cooked to perfection, but the Chicken Fried Lobster holds a special place in my heart. Pair any of these dishes with a side of Praline Sweet Potatoes or sweet Corn Creme Brulee, and your Dad is sure to know you love him!
