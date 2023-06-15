Kensington father-son chef duo preparing epic 11-hour Father's Day feast at Cantina La Martina

If you're looking for something delicious for your Father's Day outing, a father-son chef duo in Kensington is gearing up for an 11-hour-feast.

"We're making barbacoa," says Chef Dionicio Jimenez from Cantina La Martina. "In Mexico, it's really traditional."

That's precisely what Cantina La Martina is about - tradition.

"This restaurant isn't only about my family, but the families who mentored me to become who I am," says Jimenez.

Those mentors were surely smiling when Jimenez was recently nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

"I felt like Cinderella over there," Jimenez laughs. "I felt like little guy over here, sitting and watching everybody. It was a good experience."

He lost to another Philadelphia nominee, Chef Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon of Kalaya.

Just being there, he says, was an honor.

"Follow your dreams and work hard," says Jimenez. "It doesn't matter where you come from. Just have in mind where you want to be and where you want to go."

This Father's Day, and every day, you will find Jimenez cooking with his sous chef, and son, Beto.

"We do this every day," says Jimenez. "We cook together. We are here every single day, open to close."

If you ask Beto, he'll tell you that he learned this art from dad.

"He is a good person and a good chef," he says.

The two are serving up quite the feast this weekend.

"We have barbacoa, we have ceviche, aguachiles, seafood platters, live music and DJs," says Jimenez.

Cantina La Martina's big Father's Day BBQ fiesta runs all day Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

