Top 6: Jessica Boyington's Best Dishes of 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I've visited 22 towns and reviewed 132 restaurants, here are my top 6 dishes of 2020!With just one bite of Jeweler Joes Southern Chicken Sandwich fromin Conshohocken, I knew it was love. The chopped pickles mixed with coleslaw, crunchy 7-spice fried chicken and gooey pepper jack cheese make this sandwich a splurge that's worth every calorie.In Hammonton, New Jersey, at, the Molcajete was a home run. It's a bowl made from volcanic rock, filled with steak, shrimp, pork, grilled cactus, onions and peppers in a spicy special sauce topped with Mexican cheese. It comes with a side of rice and tortillas, but I'm telling you, you don't need it, just order a sweet pineapple water to wash it down.Atin South Philly, they made me the Maccheroni Alla Mugnaia, known to me now as the first dish I've ever finished on camera. It's one strand of al dente noodle, that stretches out to 4.5 feet, mixed in a simple sauce of olive oil, garlic and hot peppers.Atin Doylestown, they told me that the Lobster Ravioli was the most popular item on the menu, and I can see why. It's cheesy, pillowy raviolis set in a blush sauce that's so good, I could drink it!When you go out on the town in New Jersey, it's rare that someone doesn't mentionin Westmont. They have the best happy hour around, and even better Thai Chili Mussels.At thein Smithville, NJ, they nailed the home style Chicken Pot Pie. It's creamy and comforting with huge chunks of chicken bedded underneath a flakey pie crust. But the best part about these pot pies? The two moist dumplings hidden inside.