mother's day

Top 6 places to celebrate Mother's Day in Philly area

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 6: Celebrating Mother's Day in Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother's Day is Sunday, and whether you have a whole bunch of kids or some pets to take a break from, we want to celebrate YOU!!! Here are some great ideas for recognizing moms of all kinds.

At the Sofitel in Center City, there is Chez Colette. They are offering a family style 13-course brunch with a glass of champagne included for each person. Not that you will still be hungry, but there is a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar with so many ingredients, it is almost like another meal.

Brunch is in full bloom at Lola's Garden in Ardmore for their very first Mother's Day. The food is as beautiful as the décor here and you can wash it all down with a handcrafted cocktail, like their frothy Espresso Martini.

At Amada in Old City, they are bringing it Spanish style on their brunch menu with the help of, well, me! I showed them the best way to make a mimosa, and by that I mean just pouring champagne into a glass without orange juice. They have some savory dishes to choose from like the flatbread topped with chorizo, egg, béchamel, and mushrooms, and the sweetest fig French toast that they let me decorate myself.



DePaul's Table in Ardmore is offering three brunch courses and dinner specials too. It is all about exceptional service here, and we have to be honest, there is nothing quite like a perfectly cooked steak and eggs.

New Liberty Distillery in South Kensington is offering three spring themed cocktail classes in their outdoor garden space. Mom can experiment with gin and get a lesson in mixology, and she gets to drink her work when she is all finished.

I'm always impressed with Positano Coast in Old City and I almost have no words for their special dinner menu... I said almost. The lobster ravioli was rich but light at the same time, filled with chunks of lobster and topped with sweet shrimp. And that zucchini crab cake, please just order it. It might be my favorite dish in the entire city of Philadelphia, and that speaks volumes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiaardmoremother's dayrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Mother's Day event honors moms who lost children to gun violence
Families reconnect with Mother's Day brunch at Cairnwood Estate
Flower prices up ahead of Mother's Day
Single mom and son take on van life
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News