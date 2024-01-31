Bob Odenkirk better call King Charles. As it turns out, they are related

Odenkirk is the 11th cousin of the current King Charles

Actor Bob Odenkirk is the 11th cousin of the current King Charles.

Bob Odenkirk was royally amused to find out he has a famous relative.

During an appearance on "Finding Your Roots" set to air on PBS Tuesday, the host Henry Louis Gates Jr. let Odenkirk know he was related to the British aristocracy, including a Duke.

"That is wild," the "Better Call Saul" star said.

When Gates asked it how it made him feel, Odenkirk responded, "Like I'm part of history that I didn't think I was any part of."

"But I'm an American, I'm not a monarchist," the actor said. "I don't believe in that. You know, I feel like it's a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders and they passed themselves down through generations."

Odenkirk is team democracy over royalty, which is why upon learning he is the 11th cousin of the current King Charles, the actor burst into laughter.

"Well, maybe I'll change my mind on that," Odenkirk said, laughing.

Gates then teased him that he hadn't "been royalty more than five minutes" and already was trashing his family.

