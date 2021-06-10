Adult and 14-year-old shot inside Federal Donuts in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people, including an adult and a 14-year-old, were shot at a Federal Donuts shop in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the store in the 700 block of North 7th Street.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was being shot at by two people when he ran into the Federal Donuts.

A 14-year-old male, who was sitting inside the restaurant with family, was caught in the crossfire, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Police say the teen was shot twice in the left leg and is now hospitalized in stable condition.

The man was shot several times and is hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
