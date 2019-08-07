Advisory group gets earful on future of Philadelphia refinery after blast

In the first of a series of meetings, it was painfully obvious that most of those attending want the refinery shut down for good despite the huge economic impact to the region.
A group of protestors from the environmental group, Philly Pride chanted outside the place where the meeting was held in the shadow of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in Point Breeze.
"I want to see them close it, matter of fact, I wanna see them take it down, not even open no more," said Catherine McCants of South Philadelphia.
"And it's really important for us to understand how much healthier we're going to be without this gas refinery," said Virginia Harris.
The explosion turned the early morning sky bright orange and yellow back on June 21. Over a month later, the refinery would file for bankruptcy. The question now is what happens to the massive 1300-acre site where the refinery has employed thousands for 150 years.
"I believe it needs to be turned into something that's healthy, healthy for the workers, healthy for the children and healthy for the planet," said a South Philadelphia woman who only wanted to be identified as "O."
Some want the city to take over the land by eminent domain.
"When they wanted to build a Parkway, they got rid of people's houses and they built a Parkway," said a school teacher who identified himself only as Roman.
And Matt Walker of the Clean Air Council, a nonprofit group said, "We must work together to ensure proper remediation of the site to encourage opportunities for future use to protect the environment and public health."
But Martin Willis, who worked at the refinery for 25 years, pleaded that it be kept open.
"With the closing of this refinery, it will have a drastic effect on the economic viability of people like me," he said.
There are four more meetings scheduled where the group will also be hearing from organized labor, business consultants as well as academics. The group will then present its findings to the mayor's office and City Council.