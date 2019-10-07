Affidavit: Berks County siblings were found hanging in basement before they died

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Berks County, Pennsylvania siblings were found hanging in the basement of a home before they died, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Action News.

Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious in an Albany Township home on September 23, 2019 around 4:37 p.m.

Officials said the two were receiving general protective services from welfare officials.



According to the affidavit, a woman found the siblings hanging three feet apart in the basement with plastic wires wrapped around their necks. Near the victims were two wooden dining room chairs knocked over next to the victims.

The children were flown to an area hospital, went into full cardiac arrest, but were able to be resuscitated. The siblings later died on September 26.

Investigators served a search warrant for criminal homicide and confiscated an Xbox from the home.

No other details have been released.

The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed.

No charges have been filed in the case.
