How to help Afghan refugees arriving to Philadelphia region

If you wish to donate material goods, the USCG Atlantic Strike Team has created a full a list of goods and materials to donate.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- As hundreds of Afghan refugees arrive and resettle in the Philadelphia region, officials are asking for the public's help.

Interpretation services



Many of the refugees coming to Philadelphia do not speak English. To communicate with them, the city is asking for help from volunteers who can interpret in Dari or Pashto.

All volunteers who can provide interpretation services are required to be members of the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).

To sign up, visit the SERVPA website and select "Medical Reserve Corps Organizations" from the On drop-down menu, then select Philadelphia MRC" from the secondary menu. The MRC is actively reviewing applications and will be in touch as soon as possible.

EMBED More News Videos

"It's so hard to leave everything behind," said Yalda, a U.S. citizen and native of Afghanistan who came to America in 2013 after working as a translator and liaison for U.S. officials.



Donations



The best way to support relief organizations is through monetary donations to vetted groups that are providing immediate and long-term aid. In Philadelphia, the City's Office of Immigrant Affairs is working with Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania.

If you wish to donate material goods, the United States Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team based at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey has created a list of goods and materials to donate (below) directly to incoming refugees.

HIAS Pennsylvania is also accepting in-kind donations.

Donations are not being accepted at the Philadelphia International Airport at this time.

The United States Coast Guard Strike Team says all donations can be mailed/delivered to:

US Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team
ATTN: CPOA
5614 Doughboy Loop
Fort Dix, NJ 08640

Coast Guard officials are asking for the following items:

*NO GLASS ITEMS, Pillows, or Tampons***
*Diaper Cream
*Baby clothes for all baby ages
*Baby logistics: diapers, wipes, bottles, baby food (no glass jars and no meat) spoons and new pacifiers
*Towels
*MEN'S CLOTHING-IMMEDIATE NEED* (no shorts or tank tops)
*Women's clothing (mostly long sleeve but modest short sleeve is acceptable, no shorts, dresses or tank tops)
*Children's clothes (long sleeves and pants)
*Feminine hygiene product

*Newborn hats and socks
*New modest underwear for adults and kids
*New socks for adults and kids
*Hats for all ages (cold weather and warm)
*Blankets (clean or new)
*Shoes (new or clean with very little wear)
*Toys (not battery operated)
*Balls
*Stuffed animals
*Please no monetary donations* ie: gift cards, cash, etc. only items from the list please.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphianew jerseyafghanistan waru.s. & worldpoliticsafghanistan
TOP STORIES
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as massive Category 4 storm | Live
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Bucks County
US strike in Kabul hits ISIS-K attackers; 3 children killed: Officials
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
Family identifies 7-year-old killed after shooting at football game
Delco man seeks asylum for family members trapped in Afghanistan
Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street
Show More
4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Philadelphia
Former child actor found dead near college campus
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
More TOP STORIES News