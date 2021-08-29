How to help Afghan refugees arriving to Philadelphia region

Interpretation services
Many of the refugees coming to Philadelphia do not speak English. To communicate with them, the city is asking for help from volunteers who can interpret in Dari or Pashto.
All volunteers who can provide interpretation services are required to be members of the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).
To sign up, visit the SERVPA website and select "Medical Reserve Corps Organizations" from the On drop-down menu, then select Philadelphia MRC" from the secondary menu. The MRC is actively reviewing applications and will be in touch as soon as possible.
Donations
The best way to support relief organizations is through monetary donations to vetted groups that are providing immediate and long-term aid. In Philadelphia, the City's Office of Immigrant Affairs is working with Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania.
If you wish to donate material goods, the United States Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team based at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey has created a list of goods and materials to donate (below) directly to incoming refugees.
HIAS Pennsylvania is also accepting in-kind donations.
Donations are not being accepted at the Philadelphia International Airport at this time.
The United States Coast Guard Strike Team says all donations can be mailed/delivered to:
US Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team
ATTN: CPOA
5614 Doughboy Loop
Fort Dix, NJ 08640
Coast Guard officials are asking for the following items:
*NO GLASS ITEMS, Pillows, or Tampons***
*Diaper Cream
*Baby clothes for all baby ages
*Baby logistics: diapers, wipes, bottles, baby food (no glass jars and no meat) spoons and new pacifiers
*Towels
*MEN'S CLOTHING-IMMEDIATE NEED* (no shorts or tank tops)
*Women's clothing (mostly long sleeve but modest short sleeve is acceptable, no shorts, dresses or tank tops)
*Children's clothes (long sleeves and pants)
*Feminine hygiene product
*Newborn hats and socks
*New modest underwear for adults and kids
*New socks for adults and kids
*Hats for all ages (cold weather and warm)
*Blankets (clean or new)
*Shoes (new or clean with very little wear)
*Toys (not battery operated)
*Balls
*Stuffed animals
*Please no monetary donations* ie: gift cards, cash, etc. only items from the list please.