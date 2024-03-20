WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

The Neighborhood Center cares for Allentown children with free after-school programs

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
The Neighborhood Center cares for kids with free after-school programs
Karen Berard has helped Allentown families with free after-school programs for nearly two decades.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When school lets out and parents are at work, Karen Berard brings children into their second home.

As Executive Director of The Neighborhood Center, she has helped the youth of Allentown be influenced by kindness.

"We do pre-k, elementary and teens. We provide a safe haven for the kids...and we do positive programming," said Berard.

This is something that's free of charge for struggling parents.

"We serve the lower income families, the families that struggle making their bills, and just struggling in life in general," said Berard.

She's been delighted to serve them for the last eighteen years, helping children grow and become successful in life.

One of her favorite parts is when students come back to visit her after they've grown up, being thankful for their times at The Neighborhood Center.

For more information, check out their website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW