The Neighborhood Center cares for Allentown children with free after-school programs

Karen Berard has helped Allentown families with free after-school programs for nearly two decades.

Karen Berard has helped Allentown families with free after-school programs for nearly two decades.

Karen Berard has helped Allentown families with free after-school programs for nearly two decades.

Karen Berard has helped Allentown families with free after-school programs for nearly two decades.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When school lets out and parents are at work, Karen Berard brings children into their second home.

As Executive Director of The Neighborhood Center, she has helped the youth of Allentown be influenced by kindness.

"We do pre-k, elementary and teens. We provide a safe haven for the kids...and we do positive programming," said Berard.

This is something that's free of charge for struggling parents.

"We serve the lower income families, the families that struggle making their bills, and just struggling in life in general," said Berard.

She's been delighted to serve them for the last eighteen years, helping children grow and become successful in life.

One of her favorite parts is when students come back to visit her after they've grown up, being thankful for their times at The Neighborhood Center.

For more information, check out their website.