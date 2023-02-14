After5 turns up the volume at new Black-owned recording studio

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The audio engineer behind music that gets nods from the Grammys, top listings on the Billboard charts, and record sales that go gold and platinum is a young Temple grad named Ben Thomas.
He took an interest in music recording as a teen and built a studio in his mother's basement while growing up.
After graduating with a degree in entrepreneurship five years ago, he now owns a recording business in Kensington called After5 Studios.
While he works around the country with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, he heads a team that runs sessions in Philly -- working with artists both new and seasoned, and recording podcasts and more.
After5 is also expanding into offering creative services and event spaces at the studio loft.
2628 Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125