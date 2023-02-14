After5 turns up the volume at new Black-owned recording studio

Ben Thomas is ushering in the next crop of Philadelphia music stars at his Kensington studio, After5.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The audio engineer behind music that gets nods from the Grammys, top listings on the Billboard charts, and record sales that go gold and platinum is a young Temple grad named Ben Thomas.

He took an interest in music recording as a teen and built a studio in his mother's basement while growing up.

After graduating with a degree in entrepreneurship five years ago, he now owns a recording business in Kensington called After5 Studios.

While he works around the country with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, he heads a team that runs sessions in Philly -- working with artists both new and seasoned, and recording podcasts and more.

After5 is also expanding into offering creative services and event spaces at the studio loft.

After5 Studios | Instagram

2628 Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125