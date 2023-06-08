Air quality alert: Here is where you can get a free KN95 mask in Philadelphia

If you do need to go outside, you could also consider wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Air quality alerts remain in effect Thursday in Philadelphia as hazardous smoke from wildfires in Canada hangs over the region.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect for southeast Pennsylvania and Delaware, while New Jersey is under a Code Orange.

A Code Red means that air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided. A Code Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma, heart or lung disease.

City officials continue to advise residents to take precautions until air quality improves.

If you do need to go outside, you could also consider wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Here are a few places where you can pick up a free KN95 mask.

- Bethany Baptist Church at 5747 Warrington Ave.

- Mi Salud Wellness Center at 200 E. Wyoming Ave.

- Mt. Enon Baptist Church at 500 Synder Ave.

- Whitman Plaza at 330 W. Oregon Ave.

- Shoppes at La Salle at 5301 Chew Ave.