Travel

Many planning 'revenge travel' as COVID-19 restrictions ease

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Many planning 'revenge travel' as COVID-19 restrictions ease

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's safe to say that last year was pretty awful, and that's why Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic says a lot of people are making vacation plans.

"People are upset, they're mad. They didn't get their summer vacation in last year. They didn't get to travel to see family, friends. They are ready to go," she said.

Many in the travel industry are referring to this emerging trend as "revenge travel."

A lot of people who spent the better part of the last year cooped up at home are ready to splurge on this year's vacation plans, and not just by upgrading their accommodations.

"People are extending their vacations. Instead of one week, maybe they're doing two weeks. Maybe they had a road trip planned last year, but this year they are deciding to fly to a different destination," Tidwell said.

She said there is a surge of people booking trips to the Caribbean and Mexico through AAA over the past several weeks.



But there are a few important issues to consider before draining your bank account on this year's vacation.

Among the top issues are the rapidly rising cost of travel linked to the recent spike in demand.

Also, make sure you stay on top of any lingering COVID-19 restrictions between your home and your final destination.

"So much is changing on a regular basis, even daily, in terms of CDC guidelines and vaccination updates. What are we going to see out of airlines, resorts, cruise lines? It really is a fluid situation," said Tidwell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaair traveltravelaaacoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News