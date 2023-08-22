Pa. representative wants action against company accused of failing to collect trash

Pennsylvania Representative Joe Ciresi, who is also a customer, says his office has received 40 complaints or more about the trash and recycling company.

Consumers looking to take the matter further should contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trash troubles are mounting for customers in multiple Pennsylvania counties, including Chester and Lehigh.

Pennsylvania Representative Joe Ciresi, who is also a customer, says his office has received 40 complaints or more about A.J. Blosenski, a trash and recycling service accused of failing to do some of its scheduled pick-ups.

The Action News Troubleshooters has also received about two dozen complaints about the company.

"They said they had added routes. They brought people in from other parts of the country so I would hope that it would get better," said Ciresi.

Rep. Ciresi says A.J. Blosenski tells him it should resume normal operations in a couple of months. But the representative is calling for refunds to impacted consumers.

"I'm on the Consumer Protection and Technology Committee and this is something that we really should address statewide," said Ciresi.

Meanwhile, East Whiteland Township in Chester County says it "will be issuing citations to AJ Blosenski/Waste Connections for multiple and continued violations of the township code of ordinances, Chapter 163 Solid Waste and Recycling, pertaining to the lack of consistent residential waste and recycling collection services. Please continue to report missed collections to those companies and to the township."

A.J. Blosenski tells the Troubleshooters, "We value the partnership we have with East Whiteland Township. We previously communicated to them our comprehensive, long-term plans for effectively managing and minimizing service interruptions. Moving forward, we remain committed to collaborating closely with the township to promptly address any issues that may arise."

In response to a question about customer complaints, A.J. Blosenski says, "We apologize to those customers who have experienced service interruptions over the last few weeks. We have implemented long-term solutions to address the staffing challenges we've been experiencing and we are confident our service will be back to the level our customers deserve in the near future."

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection licenses trash haulers and tells the Troubleshooters it has received multiple complaints since at least May.

It also says while it follows up on cases, there's little it can do since this is a contractual civil matter.

