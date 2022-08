Artist Robin Ruggiero says the Allaire State Park has been her happy place.

If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.

For the past few years, an artist has been creating elaborate dinosaur sculptures out of sticks, branches, twine, and bones.

Artist Robin Ruggiero says the Allaire State Park has been her happy place.

Creating these dinosaurs has been a kind of therapy for her and the feedback she has received is amazing.