1 dead, 1 critical in Allentown crash

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
By
1 dead, 1 critical in crash on I-78

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley.

Police say the driver lost control on the highway in Allentown around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks along Lehigh Street.

A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash, which happened during the overnight downpours, is under investigation.

