1 dead, 1 critical in Allentown crash

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley.Police say the driver lost control on the highway in Allentown around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.The vehicle went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks along Lehigh Street.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The cause of the crash, which happened during the overnight downpours, is under investigation.