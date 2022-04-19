1 dead, 1 critical in Allentown crash

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley.
Police say the driver lost control on the highway in Allentown around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks along Lehigh Street.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the crash, which happened during the overnight downpours, is under investigation.
