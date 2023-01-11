Crews working to free man after trench collapse in Allentown

One man reportedly made it out but the other is trapped in dirt up to his neck, officials said.

Crews in Allentown, Pennsylvania are working to free a man who is trapped in a trench collapse.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near West Gordon and North Fulton streets.

Officials tell Action News that two men were working when the trench collapsed. One man reportedly made it out but the other is trapped in dirt up to his neck.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to free the worker.

It's unclear if the man is injured but officials say he is alert and talking.

