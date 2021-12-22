localish

Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN to raise money for cancer research

Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN

NEW YORK -- For the second year, Alpha Phi Alpha is teaming with ESPN and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to drive awareness and support for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

Stuart Scott, an Alpha Phi Alpha brother, was committed to advancing cancer research and as his Alpha brothers, we are honored to be a part of his continuing legacy to help others.

Stuart was a champion for cancer research and he was especially driven to improve outcomes for minorities disproportionally affected by the disease.

Through the Stuart Scott Fund, the V Foundation has invested more than 12.7 million dollars in grants that are designed to support the work of minority scientists and research that is dedicated to finding therapeutic treatments and positive outcomes for African Americans and other minority populations. Today, Stuart's legacy lives on in this fund.

Visit v.org/aphia for more information.
