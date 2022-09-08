New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines

It's the second Amazon Fresh location in Pennsylvania; the other is in Warrington, Bucks County.

The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new Amazon Fresh store has opened in Delaware County - and shoppers can skip the checkout line!

The Broomall location, which opened Thursday morning, features Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology.

It uses cameras and artificial intelligence to track your shopping selections and then automatically charges you as you leave.

Here's how Amazon explains how it works:

"All you need is an Amazon account, the free Amazon app, and a recent-generation iPhone or Android phone...When you arrive, scan the QR code from the app at the gate to enter the store, once inside the store, you can shop like normal. Anything you take off the shelf is automatically added to your virtual cart, and anything you put back on the shelf is removed from your virtual cart. At the end of your trip, simply walk out."

It's the second Amazon Fresh location in Pennsylvania; the other is in Warrington, Bucks County.

But this is the first to feature the "Just Walk Out" system.

"Just Walk Out shopping lets you skip the checkout and go (really, just go), without the long lines or waiting around," Amazon says.

Amazon says shoppers will be able to find "a wide assortment of national and Amazon brands as well as high-quality produce, meat, and seafood" and a "range of prepared foods" inside the store.

The Amazon Fresh market is located at 2924 Springfield Road and it's open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The online retailer celebrate the first customers to its physical grocery store.

The first customer in line on Thursday received a $100 Amazon.com gift card. The first 250 customers get an Amazon Fresh tote bag.

There will be giveaways, discounts and activities throughout the weekend.