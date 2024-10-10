Amazon mini warehouse coming to Plymouth Meeting, aims to streamline grocery shopping with robots

The warehouse in Plymouth Meeting should open within the next year.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Amazon is getting deeper into the grocery game, with hopes of luring customers to its stores in a unique way.

Amazon is truly defining one-stop shopping by adding mini warehouses to Whole Foods supermarkets. All this is to eliminate the need for shopping at multiple stores.

And one of these robotic hubs is expected to pop up in the Philadelphia region.

Montgomery County, get ready for a micro fulfillment center that will be attached to the Whole Foods store in Plymouth Meeting. With this addition, you can do your shopping on Amazon's website -- the online grocery service Amazon Fresh -- while browsing Whole Foods. Then, you can just pick it all up in store at checkout.

The robots will grab your items from the mini warehouse and place them into bags for pickup.

Now, you can get those name-brand products you can't find at Whole Foods, like Pepsi or Kellogg's cereal, through the mini warehouse. The warehouse in Plymouth Meeting should open within the next year.