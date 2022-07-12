Amazon Prime Day is here

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Boxes were zipping around the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey on Tuesday.That's because it's Amazon Prime Day 2022!Well, Prime Day is actually two days of discounts: July 12-13.You need to be a Prime member to take advantage of those discounts, though."This building alone will see about 800,000 orders processed over the next few days each day- that's about a 30% increase than the normal order," according to Steve Kelly from Amazon.Kelly explained fulfillment centers are the first stop in the journey of a package."They'll pick it. They'll pack it, and then they'll ship it to its next stop," Kelly said.The fulfillment center in Robbinsville is one of Amazon's busiest in the country."It's got a wide variety of items," said Kelly. "Also it's pretty much right in the middle of New York and Philadelphia.""So we've got thousands of robots that work with the 4,000 employees here. They basically move product back and forth between the different areas in this fulfillment center to make it more efficient and also safer for our employees," Kelly added.There are thousands of items on sale from tech to toys including American Girl Dolls and Legos.Consumer experts urge shoppers to consider your everyday essentials."We typically see discounts of about 20-25% off of some of those household essentials like paper towels and toilet paper, and with the cost of everything going up these days, it's a good time for people to tap into those savings," advised Regina Conway of SlickDeals.A lot of retailers are running competing sales: don't forget to check out Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more.