Missing infant found safe following Amber Alert in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 2-week-old baby girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday afternoon.

Police were searching for baby girl Chinna Payne and 27-year-old suspect Damion Payne.



Authorities said the baby was abducted on Monday at 26 Lindsley Place at 12:45 p.m.

The Amber Alert was issued when they were last seen in East Orange and the suspect was believed to be armed with a gun.

Payne was taken into custody and the little girl is said to be OK and reunited with her mother.

Payne has been charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Few other details were released.
