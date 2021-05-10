Missing infant found safe following Amber Alert in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 2-week-old baby girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday afternoon.Police were searching for baby girl Chinna Payne and 27-year-old suspect Damion Payne.Authorities said the baby was abducted on Monday at 26 Lindsley Place at 12:45 p.m.The Amber Alert was issued when they were last seen in East Orange and the suspect was believed to be armed with a gun.Payne was taken into custody and the little girl is said to be OK and reunited with her mother.Payne has been charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.Few other details were released.