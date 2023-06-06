AMC Theatres bringing back $3, $5 movie tickets this summer

LOS ANGELES -- You can now watch some movies for as low as $3 at select AMC Theatres through August thanks to the Summer Movie Camp program.

Summer Movie Camp returns for the first time since 2019. AMC says moviegoers this summer can enjoy recent and classic family films for $3 plus tax on Wednesdays and $5 plus tax on Saturdays.

Fourteen movies have been slated to run, with "The Land Before Time" kicking off the program's first week.

Visit AMC's website to see local theaters participating in Summer Movie Camp.

A list of titles still available to see are listed below.

June 7 - "DC League of Super-Pets"

June 10/June 14 - "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

June 17/June 21 - "PAW Patrol: The Movie"

June 24/June 28 - "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

June 30/July 5 - "Kung Fu Panda"

July 8/July 12 - "Trolls World Tour"

July 15/July 19 - "Mummies"

July 22/July 26 - "The Secret Life of Pets"

July 29/August 2 - "The Boss Baby: Family Business"

August 5/August 9 - "Shrek 2

August 11/August 16 - "Sing 2

August 19/August 23 - "The Croods: A New Age"

August 26/August 30 - "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"