Philadelphians get stranded in Aruba for 3 days due to airline delays: 'Nothing we could do'

Right now, there's only one flight daily to and from Aruba and Philadelphia International Airport.

"It would seem like we were about to board, but then they would keep delaying us."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One hundred thirty-two passengers finally arrived home Thursday after three days of delays in Aruba.

From mechanical problems to pilot shifts to malfunctioning air conditioning, an entire American Airlines flight full of people have been trying to get home since Tuesday.

"We were just sitting at the gate every day," explains Nicole Angelo from Washington Township. "It would seem like we were about to board, but then they would keep delaying us and delaying us until they canceled the flight. We've been stuck here, stranded. There's nothing we could do. We've been totally in the hands of the airline."

Nicole and Robert Angelo were in Aruba on their honeymoon.

American Airlines tells Action News besides the accommodations and meal vouchers it provided, it will also be giving all passengers "good will compensation."

Robert is a science teacher at Buena Regional High School. He was supposed to be teaching classes right now.

So many passengers were displaced and inconvenienced, but spirits were high.

"I will tell you this much, the group that we're with, we're Philadelphians and we're figuring it out and we're coming together," Robert says.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation debuted a brand new dashboard where you can find out what you are entitled to if your flight is delayed or canceled.

Each airline lists its rebooking options, vouchers and hotel options to help passengers navigate the downside of travel.

