American Heritage Credit Union donates 50K protective masks to hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Heritage Credit Union is donating 50,000 personal protective face masks to roughly a dozen area hospitals.AHCU president and CEO Bruce Foulke said healthcare workers have inspired them by showing passion and selflessness, and that now is the time to help as much as possible.American Heritage employees started early Wednesday by loading box after box into company vehicles."We've made some contacts internationally to try to get the masks for us as soon as possible," Foulke said.Foulke said he understands the importance of responding in a time of need because he's a volunteer firefighter and also just welcomed a new grandchild."This COVID-19 has really put a damper on people being around other people, and the only way we're going to get back to normalcy is if we help out with the community," Foulke said.The first stop in their efforts was to help out was at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.Michelle Conley, the Chief Nurse of Jefferson Northeast, said the support and supplies are a major help as health care workers continue this fight."With the coronavirus and the need for so much more PPE than we're used to needing, it's just been an issue of getting it from the supply chains," Conley said.The hospital supply chain staff has been working around the clock to find enough equipment, according to Conley."You know it's rough, but our staff are doing amazing work everyday, patients are being discharged everyday after being really sick and it's just been heartwarming to see how the community has supported us," Conley said.Institutions that will be receiving the donations on Wednesday include: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Jefferson Health (Abington, Frankford, Torresdale Hospitals), Trinity Health (Nazareth and St. Mary's Hospitals), Prime Healthcare (Roxborough, Lower Bucks and Suburban Hospitals), Grandview Hospital, Doylestown Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jeanes Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center.