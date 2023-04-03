Bucks County's Justin Guarini and Catie Turner return to American Idol as mentors

Two of Bucks County's brightest are back! Doylestown's Justin Guarini is helping the contestants with stage presence and Langhorne's Catie Turner is a songwriting coach.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hollywood Week continues Monday night on American Idol, and two familiar stars from Bucks County are serving as mentors.

Both of them tell our Alicia Vitarelli this was a very special, full-circle moment.

"I didn't just get my foot in the door with American Idol, I got like three-quarters of my body in the door," Guarini laughs.

That was back in 2002 when Guarini was the Season 1 runner-up.

"It was where I got my big break and why I will always go back to support American Idol," he says.

From commercials to Disney Junior cartoons to Broadway, Guarini is about to star as Prince Charming in the Britney Spears musical, "Once Upon a One More Time".

"It is out of this world," Guarini says. "It is like watching a music video live on a Broadway stage."

But before the curtain opens on May 13, the now professional audition and acting coach is going back to where it all started.

"Going back to Hollywood Week was a full-circle moment because I remember when I was in Hollywood, and I was 22 and didn't know anything about the process," he explains.

"My job was to say, 'Hey, look, you got this,'" he says.

We first met Catie Turner five years ago at her audition for the Idol judges.

Now, she's making new music and about to start touring.

"This is my first headlining tour," Turner says, "and it's terrifying because it's like, 'Oh my God,' this is me finally stepping out and showing who I am. I'm so excited to go to Philly."

But first she returned to her Idol roots.

"I would really do anything for that show," Turner says. "I was so honored to do it."