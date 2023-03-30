Chester County teen gets golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

Hollywood Week kicks off this Sunday night on American Idol.

Three local contestants have earned that golden ticket, and they're headed to Hollywood for the next round of the competition.

16-year-old Dylan Zangwill, from Exton, Chester County, is one of them.

He walked away from his New Orleans audition on American Idol with a golden ticket to Hollywood.

"Honestly, it's pretty crazy," he says.

Zangwill performed his original song, 'Bittersweet Melody,' for the judges.

He calls it a "pinch me" kind of moment.

"Katy couldn't believe that I wasn't famous already," he says, humbly. "It's pretty crazy coming from Katy Perry."

Zangwill says he felt the love from all of the judges.

"They all stood up at the end of my audition," he says. "Luke Bryan called me a total 'freakazoid,' and Lionel Richie wished he was doing what I am doing at my age. It was all just a really great moment."

Zangwill's musical journey started when he was 4 years old and his parents got him a piano.

"I've been hooked ever since," he says. "Something within me just always wanted to be able to express myself musically. It' been a crazy, wild ride."

Zangwill's parents, Jonathan and Deirdre Zangwill, are not only his biggest fans, he says, "my dad is the dad-ager and mom's the hairstylist. It works out pretty well."

The family owns Stolen Sun Craft Brewing and Roasting Company in Exton.

"That's really where I got my start," Zangwill says.

Now, he's on his way to becoming the next American Idol.

"It's just crazy that I got this experience, and I'm going to Hollywood!" he exclaimed.

Two local American Idol alums and stars will serve as mentors during Hollywood Week: season 1 runner-up and Doylestown native Justin Guarini and Langhorne's Catie Turner.

You can watch on Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.