Arts & Entertainment

Finalists Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene gear up for 'American Idol' finale

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' finalists gear up for last performances in finale

The 20th season of "American Idol" will come to a close Sunday night with the three finalists singing the music of Bruce Springsteen in a bid to win the title.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will all perform, as will season four winner Carrie Underwood, who has been serving as a mentor on the program.

Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl were good enough to impress the judges all season long, and in fact, it's fair to say the trio got them excited from the very start.

HunterGirl, who Bryan called his "favorite female country voice I've heard" in five seasons on the show, is considered the favorite to win.

"I don't feel like, I don't know, I don't know how I got here," she said. "But I'm so happy I made it to this point."

ALSO READ | Alison Oliver shines in 'Conversations with Friends'
EMBED More News Videos

"Conversations with Friends" is based on a book by Sally Rooney, and the same creative team that brought her novel "Normal People" to life are behind the new Hulu series.


If she prevails, she'll be the first female country singer to win since Underwood launched her career on "Idol."

The star has been mentoring Thompson this season, and his place in the top three is all the more remarkable because he overcame COVID.

"It took a big toll," he said. "I almost felt like I couldn't breathe, and my throat was killing me, so it just sort of broke my heart almost."

As for the third finalist, Perry said Marlene looks and sounds like an angel.

"I'm just celebrating," she said. "That's my mood going in. I'm in shock that I'm here still, and I'm just going in to celebrate and just savor every last moment because we've all been together for so long."

Win or lose, they all call their time on "American Idol" a life changing experience.

ALSO READ | Forget glass slippers, new Disney+ movie 'Sneakerella' flips the script on 'Cinderella' story
EMBED More News Videos

"Sneakerella" offers a modern take on the classic "Cinderella" story. Sandy Kenyon has more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlionel richieryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryansandy kenyonamerican idol
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Record Challenging Heat This Weekend
Police: Shooting leaves 16-year-old injured in Cobbs Creek
Police ID ATV rider killed after colliding with car in Philadelphia
Update: Lower Merion schools change course, masking 'recommended'
Philly armed robbery suspects stealing high-end watches: Police
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students arrested
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Show More
SEPTA police search for Center City indecent assault suspect
Bryce Harper asks for fan's hat, trades his own
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Watch the film
Boy, 4, shot inside North Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News