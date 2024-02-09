American Lung Association seeking young adults for landmark long-range study on lung disease

It's the first long-range study on how lung disease develops and Temple Lung Center is one of the many centers for this study.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The American Lung Association is looking for thousands of young adults for a groundbreaking study.

The Lung Health Cohort Study is the first long-range study on how lung disease develops. It's also the first major study aimed at millennials, especially those in Black and Hispanic communities.

The Temple Lung Center is one of the many centers for this study.

Volunteers would get a CT scan, breathing and blood tests, and they'd fill out questionnaires. There'd be follow-ups for about five years.

"We've never done what's called a life course study, to understand why some people who start out healthy actually go forward and develop respiratory problems, while other people go through life and never have respiratory problems," says Dr. Ravi Kalhan of Northwestern University, the principal investigator of the study.

Dr. Kalhan says similar studies have shaped much of what we know and how we treat heart disease.

This study may show what vaping, wildfire smoke and even COVID-19 can do to young healthy lungs or how to prevent that damage.

For more information on this study, visit Lung.org.